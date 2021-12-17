NAF School of Air Intelligence graduates 102

The Nigerian Air Force School of Air Intelligence (NAFSAINT), Makurdi, Friday, graduated 102 students for its Basic Intelligence Course 28/2021.

The Commandant of the institution, Air Comdr Ernest Owai, while speaking at the graduation ceremony urged the graduating students to bring the knowledge they acquired to bear while discharging their duties.

He said that cyber threats had continued to pose serious danger to the security of information, materials and personnel, stressing that they should devise more ingenious ways of ensuring effective management of information to achieve the objectives of NAF in line with the Nigeria’s national security imperatives.

He said 120 students were admitted to the school in September, for the basic intelligence course, while sixteen others were admitted in November for the Imagery Intelligence Training

He, however, said a student was withdrawn due to health issues while 33 were withdrawn for poor academic performance during the conduct of the course.

Meanwhile, the Guest of Honour, AVM Kenneth Kumzhi, reminded them that they had enormous responsibility such as safeguarding NAF documents, gather, collate and accurately interpret intelligence in support of NAF operations.

“The expectation is that after the courses, you will operate professionally to reflect the level of experience, knowledge and skills acquired during the courses.

“The internal security situation in Nigeria has led to an increased demand for information and personnel security as well as efficient intelligence gathering capabilities for the Armed Forces.

“Accordingly, you must see yourselves as the new crop of professionals whose duty is vital in enhancing NAF operations,” Kumzhi said.

Responding on behalf of the graduands, Wing Commander M.O Yahaya, thanked the chief of the air staff, the commandant of the school among others for finding them worthy of the training.

He promised that they would bring the knowledge acquired to bear while performing their duties.

