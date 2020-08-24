NAF provides medical assistance to victims of southern Kaduna crisis

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has provided free medical services to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Zonkwa and Mariri communities in Zangon-Kataf and Lere Local Government Areas of Kaduna state, respectively.

The 3-day medical outreach for the victims of banditry in the area was aimed at enhancing good civil-military relations between the NAF and host communities as well as alleviating the hardship being experienced by the IDPs, according to NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

The first phase of the medical outreach in Zango Kataf is expected to end on 25 August 2020 while the outreach in Mariri will commence on 27 August 2020.

Daramola said the free healthcare services offered during the outreach include; free medical check-up and consultation with treatment of malaria, hypertension, diabetes, ulcers and provision of prescription medications as well as free dental examination/treatment.

According to him, other medical services that will be offered during the exercise include free visual acuity checks and provision of prescription eye glasses, free minor surgical procedures, de-worming and immunization of children as well as donation of insecticide-treated mosquito nets.

He said the medical team would also give health education talks on COVID-19 and distribute non-surgical cloth face masks to the IDPs.

“In addition, relief materials, including cartons of noodles, soap and detergents as well as blankets and bags of garri, were also distributed to the IDPs, ” he said.