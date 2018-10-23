NAF redeploys 2 AOCs, 27 senior officers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has redeployed two Air Officer Commanding
(AOCs) and 27 other senior officers.
NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the
redeployment was part of routine exercise aimed at ensuring
operational efficiency and effectiveness of the service.
He said: “The newly appointed AOCs are: Air Vice Marshal Mohammed
Suleiman, who is now the AOC Air Training Command (ATC), Kaduna, and
Air Vice Marshall Idi Amin, who has been moved to Ground Training
Command (GTC), Enugu, as AOC.
“Also redeployed are Air Vice Marshall Dayo Adeluoye as Director of
Strategy, Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshall Olusoji Awomodu, who
is now the Director of Evaluation at the Defence Headquarters, and Air
Vice Marshall Tunde Awoyoola as Director of Operations, Defence
Headquarters.
“Air Vice Marshall Ismaila Kaita, the erstwhile AOC GTC, has now been
appointed as the Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA),
Air Vice Marshall Mohammed Idris, who was the immediate past AOC ATC,
is now the Deputy Chief of Defence Space Agency, while Air Vice
Marshall Charles Ohwo is now the Director of Operations, Headquarters
NAF.”
Also affected in the redeployment, according NAF’s spokesperson are:
Air Commodore Christopher Egwoba, who is now Director of Evaluation,
Headquarters NAF; Air Commodore Amos Bulus, as Director of Information
Technology, Headquarters NAF; Group Captain Francis Edosa as Commander
307 Executive Airlift Group, Abuja.
Others are: Group Captain Abiodun Oyekunle as Acting Managing Director
NAF Housing Construction Company; Group Captain Haliru Badamasi as
Director of Works, HQ NAF and Wing Commander Dooyum Laha as Commander
401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.
