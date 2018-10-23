NAF redeploys 2 AOCs, 27 senior officers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has redeployed two Air Officer Commanding

(AOCs) and 27 other senior officers.

NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the

redeployment was part of routine exercise aimed at ensuring

operational efficiency and effectiveness of the service.

He said: “The newly appointed AOCs are: Air Vice Marshal Mohammed

Suleiman, who is now the AOC Air Training Command (ATC), Kaduna, and

Air Vice Marshall Idi Amin, who has been moved to Ground Training

Command (GTC), Enugu, as AOC.

“Also redeployed are Air Vice Marshall Dayo Adeluoye as Director of

Strategy, Defence Headquarters, Air Vice Marshall Olusoji Awomodu, who

is now the Director of Evaluation at the Defence Headquarters, and Air

Vice Marshall Tunde Awoyoola as Director of Operations, Defence

Headquarters.

“Air Vice Marshall Ismaila Kaita, the erstwhile AOC GTC, has now been

appointed as the Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA),

Air Vice Marshall Mohammed Idris, who was the immediate past AOC ATC,

is now the Deputy Chief of Defence Space Agency, while Air Vice

Marshall Charles Ohwo is now the Director of Operations, Headquarters

NAF.”

Also affected in the redeployment, according NAF’s spokesperson are:

Air Commodore Christopher Egwoba, who is now Director of Evaluation,

Headquarters NAF; Air Commodore Amos Bulus, as Director of Information

Technology, Headquarters NAF; Group Captain Francis Edosa as Commander

307 Executive Airlift Group, Abuja.

Others are: Group Captain Abiodun Oyekunle as Acting Managing Director

NAF Housing Construction Company; Group Captain Haliru Badamasi as

Director of Works, HQ NAF and Wing Commander Dooyum Laha as Commander

401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.

