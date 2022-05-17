NAF reschedules 58th anniversary celebration

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has rescheduled its 58th anniversary celebration earlier scheduled to hold at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kano from 19-21 May 2022 to 21- 23 May 2022 at the same venue.

NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet in a statement Tuesday, said the change of date was due to unforeseen circumstances.

He apologised to all its invited guests for the inconveniences the new shift in date would cause them.

The statement reads: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Day 2022 Celebration earlier scheduled to take place from 19-21 May 2022 at NAF Base, Kano has now been rescheduled to take place from 21- 23 May 2022 at the same venue.

“This was due to unforseen circumstances. The NAF wishes to apologise to all its invited guests for the inconveniences the new shift in date may have caused them.”

