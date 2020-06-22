NAF troops thwart bandit attack, recover 40 cattle in Kaduna

Personnel of the 404 Force Protection Group (404 FPG) Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Kaduna have thwarted bandits’ attack along Kwauya-Tsamiya Village axis in Kaduna state.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche disclosed this Monday in a statement.

According to him, the operation was carried out by the NAF personnel in the early hours of Sunday, 21 June 2020, following reports that some cattle rustlers and bandits had raided the Fulani settlements adjacent to the NAF Base and seized some heads of cattle from some herders at gun point.

“A Rapid Response Force (RRF) Team was immediately dispatched to pursue and recover the rustled cattle,” he said. “The RRF Team, supported by NAF Special Forces deployed to Operation BADAMAMAKI, in conjunction with the local vigilantes, quickly located the bandits and engaged them in a firefight causing them to retreat in multiple directions abandoning 40 cattle in the process.

“While there were no casualties to any civilian or NAF personnel in the encounter, some of the bandits managed to escape with gunshot wounds.”