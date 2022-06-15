NAF unveils list of successful candidates for Military training course *See how to check yours with link

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has released the list of successful candidates for its 2022 Basic Military Training Course (BMTC).

This was made known in a statement on Wednesday signed by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

He disclosed further that the Recruitment Selection Board Interviews for successful candidates have been divided into eight batches and are scheduled to hold from 27 June to 28 August 2022 at the NAF Base, Kaduna.

Gabkwet however, warned that all candidates must be of high disciplinary standard during the screening exercise.

According to him, “This is to inform the general public and all applicants that applied for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 43/2022 to visit the NAF recruitment portal at http://nafrecruitment.airforce.mil.ng to check the list of shortlisted candidates

“The Recruitment Selection Board Interviews, divided in 8 batches, are scheduled to hold from 27 June to 28 August 2022 at NAF Base, Kaduna. Be informed that all candidates attending the Selection Board are expected to be of high disciplinary standard during the screening.

“Anything short of this will not be tolerated.”

