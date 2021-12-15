NAF wings 16 pilots, charges them on professionalism

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has charged newly winged pilots of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to be relentless in the pursuit of excellence and professionalism while working alongside their colleagues across other specialties in the Service.



He also enjoined them to strive to imbibe the doctrine of jointness at the front lines as they synergize with personnel from sister Services and other security agencies in pursuit of national security imperatives.



A statement by NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet quoted the the CAS as saying this Wednesday, at the winging ceremony of 16 new NAF pilots and operators held at the MD Umar Blue Room, NAF Headquarters , Abuja.



According to Air Marshal Amao, the winging of the pilots was yet another step in the deliberate drive towards the realisation of his vision “to enhance and sustain critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives”.



He stated that he was glad to note that, through foresight and diligence, the Service has effectively keyed into one of the key drivers of this Vision which is to “pursue purposeful training and human capacity development”.



Highlighting the significance of the winging ceremony, the CAS noted that for the NAF to function efficiently, both as a highly technical Service and as a fighting force to be reckoned with, it must have the right mix of numerical strength and qualitative manpower in all relevant competencies. This, he said, informed the need to pursue training of NAF personnel both locally and overseas.



Air Marshal Amao further stated that another set of 11 student pilots are currently undergoing training in South Africa, while 3 are undergoing Alpha Jet conversion in Egypt.



In the same vein, 12 student pilots are undergoing Super Tucano training while 4 others are undergoing helicopter training in the United States of America. Locally too, over 100 pilots are currently undergoing various types of flying training ranging from Basic Fighter Training, Basic Transport Training, Ab-Initio Flying Training, Initial and Basic Training and Helicopter Pilot Training at various NAF flying training institutions nationwide.



These training efforts, according to the CAS, are targeted at ensuring combat readiness at significantly higher levels to counter both domestic and foreign threats to the nation’s security and the wellbeing of all Nigerians.

Earlier, the Chief of Training and Operations, Air Vice Marshal James Gwani said 4 of the new pilots recently completed their Military Style Basic Helicopter Pilot Training at the Draken Europe Helicopter Academy United Kingdom while the other 12 were trained locally at the 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna.



He also stated that the 16 pilots went through the rigours of flying and operational training and their winging would no doubt boost NAF’s operational manpower disposition especially as the NAF is inducting and expecting more platforms to address the various security challenges across the country.

