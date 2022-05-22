The Minister of Defence, Maj- Gen Bashir Magashi (retd) has said increased levels of successes by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) can be attributed to the improved levels of synergy and cooperation among the Services.

A statement by NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet Sunday, said Magashi stated this at the ongoing NAF 58th anniversary celebration in Kano.

In his welcome address, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao noted that since assuming office, President Muhammadu Buhari has fully supported the Amed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in general and indeed the NAF in particular to enable them achieve their set objectives.

According to him the federal government has committed substantial national resources to enhance the overall capabilities of the Armed Forces in a bid to addressing the security challenges in various parts of the country.

This, he said, has not only succeeded in ameliorating equipment constraints experienced in previous years and the attendant implications of such constraints, but it has also spurred NAF personnel to be more committed to the decimation of subversive elements, who seek to undermine the peace, progress, unity and faith of Nigeria.

Air Marshal Amao also stated that the theme of the seminar was timely as the seminar will enable the NAF appraise its current efforts while further repositioning itself to continuously project air power to definitively meet its constitutional mandate.

He stated that the seminar stood out among other activities lined up for the celebrations as the deliberations were expected to produce tangible strategies going forward in NAF operations.

He one of the papers will address Air to Ground Integration and Operational Efficiency from a holistic perspective while the other will proffer ways of Optimizing NAF’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicle operations for efficiency in joint force employment.

He expressed confidence that the discourse will spur better ideas for the NAF to be more effective in the discharge of its responsibilities.

