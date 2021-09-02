NAFDAC alerts Nigerians falsified medical productsB



The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned Nigerians not to patronise falsified medical products, harmful cosmetics, poor water and other substandard regulated products.



This was just as the agency disclosed that “the advent of Covid-19 Pandemic has aggravated the problem with the challenge posed by substandard and falsified Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs). Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, stated this during a public awareness campaign in Benin City, Edo state capital on Thursday. Adeyeye who said the campaign would be extended to seven other states; explained that “public awareness campaign is one of the veritable regulatory mechanisms put in place by NAFDAC to promote and protect the health of our people”.

The DG who was represented by Dr. Umar Musa, a director in the agency said: “These campaign themes intend to address public health challenges: use of Azo-dyes in Palm oil which causes cancer, dangers of using sniper to preserve any type of food or to keep flies away from meat.



“We have engaged the services of MMCC as project consultant to drive the sensitisation campaigns and it is gratifying to note that the campaign materials are ready to be deployed on the field.”

