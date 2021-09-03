NAFDAC alerts on falsified medical products

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned Nigerians not to patronise falsified medical products, harmful cosmetics, poor water and other substandard regulated products.

This is as the agency disclosed that the advent of Covid-19 Pandemic has aggravated the problem of substandard and falsified Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Director General, NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, stated this during a public awareness campaign in Benin City, Edo state.

Adeyeye, who was represented by a director in the agency Dr. Umar Musa, said the campaign would be extended to seven other states; noting that “Public awareness campaign is one of the veritable regulatory mechanisms put in place by NAFDAC to promote and protect the health of our people.

“These campaign themes intend to address public health challenges: use of Azo-dyes in Palm oil which causes cancer, dangers of using sniper to preserve any type of food or to keep flies away from meat.

“We have engaged the services of MMCC as project Consultant to drive the sensitization campaigns and it is gratifying to note that the campaign materials are ready to be deployed on the field,” she stated.