NAFDAC cautions Nigerians against excessive salt intake

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned Nigerians against excessive non-iodised salt intake to avoid the growing risk of cardiovascular disease.

Director General NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made the call at the Nigeria sodium study stakeholders’ meeting held at University of Abuja.

The programme was organised by Nigeria sodium study in collaboration with the Cardiovascular Research Centre, University of Abuja, George Institute for Global Health, NAFDAC, Federal Ministry of Health and Northwestern Medicine Feinberg School of Medicine.

Adeyeye urged the food industry to voluntarily reduce the amount of salt in products amid a “growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions.” According to her, people are currently having difficulty limiting their intake of salt as recommended by World Health Organization (WHO).

She said, “Habitual consumption of excess salt may seem harmless, but it is linked to several non-communicable diseases which is prevalent in Nigeria.

“A meaningful strategy to reduce salt consumption across populations must contain all elements of the shake salt reduction package developed by WHO.

“The cooperation of food manufacturers, processors, importers, and the restaurant sector in lowering the amount of salt in food supply will enable consumers to access a reduced salt diet.”

She added that a successful salt reduction programme would require action by all relevant stakeholders. On his part, the Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah lamented that Nigeria has so many problems and the dangers of taking excessive salt is one of them.

While cautioning people against consumption of salt and other sodium products, he said working with NAFADAC would definitely make a difference for Nigerians.

