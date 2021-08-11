NAFDAC flags off sensitisation against chemicals, drugs

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Tuesday, flagged off public awareness campaign against the indiscriminate use of drugs and chemicals. NAFDAC said it causes harms to human’s health.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Director-General of the agency, Professor Christianah Adeyeye said the agency, under her leadership will leave no stone unturned to rid the country of the menace of falsified medical products and other substandard regulated products.

The DG who was represented by director, North Western zone Pharmacists Gimba, said the public awareness campaign taking place in eight states across the country was aimed to sensitise members of the public on the harmful effects and dangers of the 12 public health challenges.

“Public awareness campaign is one of the veritable regulatory mechanisms put in place by NAFDAC to promote and protect the health of our people.

“A well informed, sensitised and educated citizenry is the bedrock of effective regulation. This is why today’s event is another major milestone in our bid to protect Nigerians against the deleterious effects of unwholesome food, falsified medical products, harmful cosmetics, poor water and other substandard regulated products.

“The key objective of this sensitisation programme is to intensify and expand the scope of our informal and formal behaviour change in order to reach the vulnerable communities especially at the grassroots. Dissemination of food and drug safety information is an important aspect of our regulatory work.

“The sensitisation campaigns will therefore contribute significantly to federal government’s concerted efforts to inform, sensitise, educate and alert the public about inherent dangers of intake and use of those spurious regulated products,” the DG stated.