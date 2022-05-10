NAFDAC notifies Nigerians on food products containing undeclared allergen 

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has notified Nigerians about Van Law Food Products said to contain some undeclared allergies.

The notification is contained in a public alert with No. 025/2022 and signed by the director-general of the agency, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, issued Tuesday in Abuja.

Adeyeye said in the alert that Van Law Food Products, an Incorporation of Fullerton, California is issuing a voluntary recall of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it may contain undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens.

She stated that the recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Soy and Wheat allergen.

Adeyeye said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy or Wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products.

The NAFDAC boss added that subsequent investigation indicated that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in Van Law Food Product’s labeling and packaging processes.

