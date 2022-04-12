NAFDAC packages herbalists to benefit from CBN’s intervention loans

The National Agency for Foods and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has revealed that it is working very hard to ensure herbal medicine practitioners and researchers come out with formidable and acceptable herbal medicine that will be accepted globally.

To this end, Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, said herbalists and researchers have been paired to approach the apex bank for possible intervention loan.

According to her, the herbalists will do the history part of the herbal medicine, while the researchers will do the packaging and documentation in compliance with laid down procedure.

Adeyeye said, most of the drugs people use today are from herbs and that we have that in abundant in Nigeria, and so is an area to dwell on for good.

She however said, efforts are on-going to arrest the situation where most of the herbal alcoholic beverages are not actually licensed by the agency, but carry NAFDAC number.

She particularly noted that some that are being paraded as ‘man power” with NAFDAC numbers are not known to the agency, though some are actually registered.

On the issue of the stoppage of sachet alcoholic beverages, she agreed that they have met with distillery association and was agreed that, new manufacturers should be registered and those who have invested so much money on the sachet production should be allowed till 2024.

Earlier on, she had disclosed that herbal medicines renaissance in Nigeria had already begun.