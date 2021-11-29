NAFDAC warns against antimicrobial resistance

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has raised the alarm over the increasing rate of irrational use of antibiotics which has further accelerated the process of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), leading to avoidable deaths.

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made the assertion weekend in a virtual meeting, at 2021 World Antimicrobial Resistance Week Anniversary, ( WAAW), with the theme: Spread Awareness Stop Resistance.

NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, in a statement Sunday in Lagos, quoted Professor Adeyeye as sounding a strong note of warning that if allowed to fester, antimicrobial resistance could lead to death.

She added that the menace and war against AMR has not only gained prominent and global attention but, also becomes a significant battle that the human race must win.

‘’It is in view of this fact I am delighted to be part of this battle and welcome all our esteemed stakeholders to the front line of this battle,” she said.

Prof. Adeyeye noted that creating awareness amidst all is a major step in AMR stewardship by relevant stakeholders to effectively stop resistance.

She added that the ‘’step is unique and is expected, not only to redirect our way of handling and use of antimicrobial agents, but also to yield a significant reduction in the incidence of AMR.’’

She said NAFDAC is using the stakeholders’ meeting, to mark her participation in the year 2021 World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW), targeting professionals in the healthcare sector, veterinarians, animal husbandry professionals in livestock production, plant pathologists and individuals that use antimicrobial agents.

Prof Adeyeye expressed dismay that the development and proliferation of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), which is the ability of pathogenic microorganism to resist the effect of antimicrobial agents when used to treat internal or external infections in both human and animal population has compromised the ability of antimicrobials to effectively treat infectious diseases as expected.

‘’The emergence and spread of drug-resistant pathogens continues to weaken the health systems’’, she lamented.

The NAFDAC boss posited that the fight against AMR requires collective efforts that are interlinked and interphased along the one-health concept. To this end, she said NAFDAC in her regulatory activities has put in place some important regulatory measures to curb the emergence and spread of AMR.

‘’This is very necessary and extremely important to ensure food safety and food security, a safe environment, and a healthy citizen in our dear country’’, she said.