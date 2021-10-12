NAFDAC warns on consumption of U.S. infant formulas

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Monday warned Nigerians against consuming and distributing infant formulas manufactured by Able Groupe, a U.S. based company.

The infant formulas from the company were said to have insufficient iron levels and did not meet up with other requirements of the US Food and Drug Administration (US-FDA).

A statement issued by the NAFDAC director general, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, stated that the agency had received information from the US-FDA on the recall of certain infant Formulas.

She said that the recalled products were sold under the brand names HiPP, Holle, Bioland and Kendamil, adding that they were recalled because the required pre-market notifications for these new infant formulas had not been submitted to the FDA.

Adeyeye identified the Able Groupe’s products, to include HiPP comfort milk formula, HiPP Dutch stage 1 combiotic Infant milk formula, HiPP HA Germany hypoallergenic stage pre combiotic infant milk formula.

Also, Holle Bio Stage 1 organic infant milk formula, Holle Bio stage pre organic infant milk formula, Lebenswert Anfangsmilch stage 1 organic infant milk formula, and HiPP UK stage 1 Combiotic first infant milk formula.

She said that the products contained less than one milligram of iron per 100 calories, and that the eight infant formula product labels failed to have the required ingredient, including not being labeled as required by Code of Federal Regulations titled 21 (21 CFR 107.10 and 107.20).