NAFEST 2021: Cultural diversity, key to national unity- Commissioner

The Ogun state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has encouraged Nigerians to key into the theme of the just concluded 34th National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) held in Ekiti state.

With the theme: “Celebrating National Unity in Diversity”, he urged Nigerians to remain united, irrespective of their ethnic group and harness the benefits inherent in cultural diversity to drive the economy.

Speaking with newsmen on arrival, Taiwo stated that the lessons learnt from the festival is to perceive the strength in other ethnic groups, embrace, reposition and redefine various rich cultural potentials the country is blessed with and showcase it to the world in exchange for foreign currencies.

He appreciated the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for believing in the contingents and keying into the Culture and Tourism sector to boost the state economy.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mr. Olusegun Olaotan, stated that NAFEST is a celebration of cultural heritage richness, a unifying platform that indicate oneness of Nigeria. He advised everyone not to take the diversity in cultures for granted.

The state contingent has been adjudged the best in synergy and team work, just as it came first in drama with Benue state and second runner up in children arts and craft.

The team also became fifth overall winning states, having ties with Lagos State and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) out of the 30 participating states and FCT.