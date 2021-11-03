NAF‘ll align with global air forces initiative on climate change-CAS

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has stated that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is set to align with the initiative for Global Air Forces to collaborate on climate change.

A statement by NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet on Wednesday quoted Amao as saying this when he paid a courtesy call on the Royal Air Force (RAF) Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston in London.

He said the need for the NAF to devise means of conserving energy and take preemptive measures and steps towards safeguarding military hardware and equipment against the effect of climate change is imperative.

The CAS stated that the NAF will soon commence the implementation of projects to power NAF Bases nationwide while also undertaking research and development on synthetic fuels and electric support equipment.

He also stated that through the integration of synthetic and simulation devices, the NAF would work towards the acquisition of new NAF Air Training systems.

Air Marshal Amao also sought partnership with the RAF in the areas of curriculum development as well as the establishment of NAF Air and Space Power Warfare Centre and the Centre for Air Power Studies.

He also solicited for additional capacity building opportunities in aviation medicine, combat search and rescue as well as rescue and regiment training for NAF personnel.

Other areas of support and collaboration highlighted by the CAS included aircrew and technical training and support, and provision of training slots in the RAF Centre for Air and Space Power Studies and Air and Space Power Warfare Centre.

In his response, Air Chief Marshal Wigston commended Amao for the renewed synergy and vigour exhibited by the NAF in its counterterrorism and counterinsurgency efforts.

According to him, over the years, it has become clear that the NAF is critical towards countering the security challenges in Nigeria.

On the request for partnership, Air Marshal Wigston obliged and stated that the NAF could send its personnel to the RAF to acquire knowledge on curriculum development and in the establishment of the Centre.