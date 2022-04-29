NAFOWA empowerment programmes in line with my vision – CAS

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has commended the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force Officers’ Wives Association (NAFOWA) at empowering dependents of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel and the less privileged in the society, stating that such efforts have impacted positively on ongoing NAF operations.

He said the programmes were also in line with one of the key drivers of his vision that harps on pursuit of purposeful training and human capacity development.

A statement by NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet on Friday, said Amao made this known at the graduation ceremony of the NAFOWA Skills Acquisition and Vocational Training Programme, which took place at the NAFOWA national secretariat, Abuja.

According to the CAS, humanitarian assistance and knowledge acquisition programmes by NAFOWA has helped to keep the home front stable thereby ensuring full commitment on the part of NAF personnel in the discharge of their duties.

He added that the training acquired by the graduands will no doubt complement the numerous poverty alleviation programmes of the federal government aimed at reducing unemployment, especially amongst youths and women.

“The programme was a means of financial independence, self-reliance, prosperity and personal development for the beneficiaries and their families and when the acquired skills are combined with other forms of academic endeavours, it offers infinite options and opportunities for employment and self-actualization.”

Air Marshal Amao also urged the graduands to make the best use of their starter packs and appealed to the organizers of the vocational training programme to monitor the beneficiaries’ progress with a view to ensuring that the objective of the programme was achieved.

Earlier in her welcome address, the NAFOWA national president, Mrs Elizabeth Olubunmi Amao, noted that in her quest to provide service to humanity, she had explored several options that could add meaningful value to the lives of women and youths in NAF Bases across the country.

This quest, according to Mrs Amao, lead to the birth of the vocational training programme.

She expressed delight at the seriousness and zeal with which the participants of the programme approached the training and hoped that the skills acquired will enable them to kick-start their dreams of becoming vibrant entrepreneurs.

Mrs Amao also thanked the CAS for his continued support and encouragement to NAFOWA, stressing that the Association would continue to keep the spirit of ‘Service to Humanity’ alive by embarking on similar projects that touch lives positively and make a difference to daily existence.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of starter kits to the graduands by Air Marshal Amao, and a tour of exhibition stands by dignitaries to inspect and patronize products made by the graduands.

Some of the starter packs handed over to the graduands included flour mixers, soap making tools, wig making tools, industrial sewing machines, among other accessories to the graduating students.

