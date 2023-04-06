NAGGW trained 275 farmers on agric techniques, skills for dry season farming – DG

The Director-General/CEO, National Agency for the Great Green Wall, Dr. Yusuf Maina-Bukar, said the agency has trained about 275 farmers on climate smart agriculture techniques and skills required during dry season farming.

He made this disclosure on Tuesday during the one year anniversary in office as the Director General of the agency while speaking to journalist in Abuja, adding that the agency has provide the required leadership, dedication, and commitment in advancing the mandate of the NAGGW.

According to him, at the core of the Nigerian component of the Great Green Wall Initiative, is reversing desertification, land degradation, and mitigating the effects of climate change in the 11 frontline states of Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Bauchi, Gombe and Adamawa. We have therefore focused on implementing afforestation and reforestation activities, land restoration, and sustainable land management practices and have made notable achievements that demonstrate a positive impact on the environment and the livelihoods of communities in the affected areas.

Dr.Bukar added that afforestation and restoration activities have been the heart of the Agency’s activities; these include establishment of shelterbelts, woodlots, orchards and most recently institutional planting, social forestry, farm forestry, marketable gardens and large-scale restoration of degraded land to ameliorate the challenges of the environment in the affected communities.

“We have introduced techniques, strategies and approaches to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Great Green Wall afforestation and reforestation programmes such as the Half Moon and Zai methods of planting; that enhances seedling and tree survival rate, improve soil retention capacity, improve soil fertility and increases vegetation cover.

The Ministerial approval has been obtained by the Agency for use of the waterboxx water retention technology for irrigation that enhances seedling and tree survival rate by 90% during dry season and reduces the carbon footprints released in the environment.

During this period, the Great Green Wall programme has been able to provide numerous job opportunities for yopng people and women in rural communities, by training them on sustainable land management techniques; supporting them to establish tree nurseries, forest plantations and other skills to improve their economic conditions.

