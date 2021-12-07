NAHCON boss condoles with late Babalakin’s family

Chairman National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has condoled with the family of late Hon. Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin, JSC (rtd.), who passed away on Saturday, December 4th, 2021.

He noted that “late Justice Babalakin contributed immensely to nation building and indeed humanity. His name is surely imprinted in gold in the nation’s judicial system, and he has engraved his name in Nigeria’s history.”

He further described Babalakin’s life as worthy of emulation, adding that his death is a great loss to his family, the Muslim Ummah, the country and beyond.

The chairman in a statement signed by the Commission’s head, public affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the late Hon. Justice succeeded Prof. Aliu Babatunde Fafunwa (deceased) as the president of the Muslim Ummah of South-West Nigeria (MUSWEN), an organization which he had co-founded in 2008.

He said: “Late Justice Babalakin was a disciplinarian per excellence and a supporter of youth. He had zero tolerance for corruption.”

While praying the Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of late Babalakin and grant him jannatul Firdaus, the NAHCON boss urged the younger generation to emulate the sterling qualities of the late jurist which has endeared him to many even after death. He also prayed for the Almighty to give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.