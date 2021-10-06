NAHCON boss reiterates staff welfare as hallmark of his administration

.

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) chairman Alhaji Kunle Hassan has reiterated staff welfare as the hallmark of his administration.

The chairman who was speaking while opening a newly furnished lobby at the Hajj House in Abuja, Tuesday, appreciated staff dedication and patience despite the hard times the world, especially hajj managers faces following the Coronavirus pandemic.

He prayed that the pandemic will soon become history so that international hajj will take place and the house will properly function as the headquarters of hajj managers in Africa.

He promised to uplift the Hajj House to a standard that every staff will be proud of physically and financially.

“Apart from the usual units found in a standard reception such as visitor’s area, adequate comfortable seats, the newly opened lobby has a security post, state-of-the-art historical corner where visitors can improve in knowledge as they wait.

“The lobby is also fortified with four reflective glass exit doors that can accommodate large number of persons at a time. It houses a maintenance office and an exit that leads to NAHCON’s digital economy center. In addition to standard convenience sections, cooling systems and other modern electrical appliances, the aesthetic taste captured in the building is one that commands awe,” he said.

NAHCON head of public affairs, Fatima Usara, in a statement issued also stated that visitation to the Hajj House staff was limited to 12: 00pm to 4:00pm Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Visitors are to book appointments prior to arrival and are to remain in the reception room,” he said.