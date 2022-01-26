NAHCON chair urges Saudi authority to lift flight ban on Nigeria

The chairman National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan has called on the Saudi Arabia government to lift the ban on suspension of flight from Nigeria to the Kingdom.

The NAHCON chairman made the call when he led a high powered delegation to the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia to discuss issues of mutual benefit to both countries regarding Hajj and Umrah operations.

A statement by the commission’s Head Public Affairs, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara, said the delegation presented the federal government’s request for the lifting of flight ban into Saudi Arabia; a request already advanced through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other sister agencies.

The NAHCON chairman while addressing the Saudi Arabian Ambassador, Mr. Faisal Bin Ibraheem Al-Ghamidy, appreciated the constant mutual support and cooperation the commission and Nigeria have been enjoying with the Kingdom.

Alhaji Hassan encouraged the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to reconsider the direct entry ban in the interest of Nigerian intending pilgrims for Hajj and Umrah.

The chairman also expressed gratitude on the efforts being made by the Saudi Arabian authorities towards compensating families of the crane crash victims as promised.

In a response, Ambassador Al-Ghamidy said he hoped that the flight suspension on Nigeria into the Kingdom would soon end. He pledged his country’s support to Nigeria whenever necessary.

Among the NAHCON Chairman’s entourage were the Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa, Commissioner of Policy, Personnel Management and Finance, Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai, NAHCON’s Secretary to the Commission, Dr Rabi’u Abdullahi Kontagora and Special Assistant to the Chairman, Dr Danbaba Haruna.