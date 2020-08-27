NAHCON commends Hajj Reporters for ‘exceptional coverage of commission’s activities’

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commended the Independent Hajj Reporters for its exceptional coverage of the commission’s activities within and outside Nigeria.

Independent Hajj Reporters is a registered not-for-profit civil society organization that reports Hajj activities in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON, in a letter of appreciation dated August 18 2020 and signed by its Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Barrister Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, said, “I write to convey profound appreciation of the Board, Management and entire staff of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for the excellent relationship that has existed between our organization and yours.”

The NAHCON chairman said “Your exceptional coverage of NAHCON activities both within and outside Nigeria has contributed immensely in keeping the public informed on important activities of NAHCON.”

The Nigeria’s apex hajj regulator said it is determined to “consolidate and strengthen” the existing relationship with critical stakeholders in Hajj and Umrah.

The commission also presented a token of appreciation (a hamper) to the civil society.

The chairman said Hajj Reporters “contribution to the successes recorded over the years in these activities cannot be overemphasised.”

