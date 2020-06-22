NAHCON gives options as Saudi cancels international 2020 Hajj

The Saudi authorities Monday announced the cancellation of the international 2020 hajj exercise, hinging the development of the festering COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it clarified that only a smaller number of residents in Saudi Arabia would be allowed to perform the hajj rite.

This was contained in a statement by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, a copy of which was obtained by Blueprint.

With the development, the federal government said intending pilgrims have the option of either leaving their money in the safe hands of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) or have the refund to the last kobo.

Announcing the cancellation, Saudi’ Hajj Ministry said : “In light that the coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to more than 180 countries around the world and that deaths related to COVID-19 have reached almost half a million and over seven million cases have been confirmed globally;

“And in accordance with what has been stressed by the Saudi Ministry of Health regarding the continued risks stemming from this pandemic and the lack of available vaccinations and a cure for those who have been infected by COVID-19 around the world;

“And to preserve the security of global public health, especially in light of the increase in the number of cases in most countries according to reports issued by global health organisations and institutions;

“And considering the risks of the disease and infections spreading in crowded gatherings where it is difficult to maintain safe social distancing among the individuals gathered;

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose top priority is to always enable Muslim pilgrims to perform Hajj and Umrah rites safely and securely and which has been keen since the beginning of the pandemic to take all necessary precautionary measures to protect pilgrims. including by suspending the entry of Umrah pilgrims while ensuring the safety of the pilgrims already present at the holy sites, a decision that has received many approbations from Islamic and international organisations in recognition of its wide contribution to fighting the virus globally and supporting the efforts of health organisations in limiting the spread of the deadly disease;

“And in light of continuation of the pandemic and the risks of coronavirus spreading in crowded spaces and large gatherings, and its transmission between countries. and the increase in average infections globally, it has been decided that Hajj for this year (1441 H/ 2020 AD) will be held whereby a very limited number of pilgrims from various nationalities who already reside in Saudi Arabia, would be able to perform it.

“This decision is taken to ensure Hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective while observing all preventative measures and the necessary social distancing protocols to protect human beings from the risks associated with this pandemic and in accordance with the teachings of Islam in preserving the lives of human beings.

“The government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques is honored to serve millions of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims annually and it confirms that this decision stems from the top priority it accords maintaining the safety of pilgrims on its land until they depart to their home countries.

“We ask Allah the Almighty to protect all countries from this pandemic and keep all humans protected and safe.”

NAHCON

Confirming the development, Chairman/CEO National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Zikrullah Kunle Hassan said the agency had “been pre-informed earlier today.”

Speaking to our reporter on the telephone Monday night, the NAHCON boss said: “The first thing to say is that our primary duty is to preserve the rights of the pilgrims. By this, I mean every person is left with two options namely; to readily have their refund to the last kobo or leave it in the agency’s safe hands. The second option is to leave their money with us till next year when In shaa Allah, we will have the operation.”

On private operators, the NAHCON boss assured that “this would not pose any problem, as we will apply the instrument of the law to ensure the pilgrims have a refund if they so desire. We have a responsibility to also ensure they are refunded to the last kobo.”

He further told Blueprint that while the agency had never left stakeholders in doubt of its commitment to ensuring transparency in its dealings, “we will still be communicating with all major stakeholders in view of this development In shaa Allah.”