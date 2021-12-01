NAHCON loses South-east commissioner

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced the death of its Board Member, Alhaji Ibrahim Ogbonnia Amah, the commissioner representing South-east on the commission’s 4th board.

A statement by the commission’s head public affairs, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara, said Alhaji Amah died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital on Monday, 30th November.

The commission said that Alhaji Amah will be remembered for his meaningful contributions to NAHCON’s board meetings on behalf of his constituency.

NAHCON said Alhaji Amah contributed to the promotion of Islamic ethics in the South-east region and peace and harmony in Nigeria. He was a member of the group known as South-east Muslims of Nigeria (SERMON) that mapped out strategies for peaceful co-existence and understanding among different Igbo groups and called for security and safety of all Nigerians’ lives, properties, places of worship etc.

Born on 23rd June, 1964, the late commissioner hailed from Ezi-Ogbuu in Enioha Itim, Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi state.

Before his death, he was a student of National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Ebonyi state campus, where he was studying Conflict Resolutions.

Alhaji Amah was a Graphic Artist, printer, community leader, and an Islamic activist. He is survived by three wives, 11 children and a grandchild.