NAHCON reveals when 2021 Hajj registration ‘ll kickoff

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Thursday said it will commence Hajj registration for 2021 from September 9, 2020. Consequently, the e-Hajj portal for pilgrims’ registration for 2021 Hajj will be opened immediately for registration to commence.

NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikirullah Kunle Hassan, stated this at a press conference at Hajj House, Thursday, in Abuja. He added that guidelines will be issued in due course.

He stated further that for the aborted 2020 Hajj, “Any intending pilgrim who desires to recover his/her deposit from the State Pilgrims Welfare Boards or the Private Tour Operators shall be refunded his money. However, those who may wish to leave or roll over their deposit for the 2021 Hajj shall be accorded the highest priority and “Rights of first refusal in 2021 Hajj.

He said: “The Commission has started the process of refund to the various State Pilgrims Welfare Boards for onwards disbursement to the pilgrims. We believe that the various boards would by now have informed the public on the modalities for the refund of their deposit. On this note, I want to commend some of the SPWBs who have commenced the payment of refunds to their pilgrims.

“Likewise, those who decide to keep their 2020 deposit with the relevant agencies will have to sign a written agreement indicating their willingness to roll over their deposit against 2021 Hajj.”

The NAHCON boss said that the roll over fund will be deposited in the Hajj Savings Scheme which will soon take off.

“Considering that Hajj and Umrah did not take place, NAHCON management has decided to refund Licensed Tour Operators their license fees and caution deposits.

“Intending pilgrims who made deposits to private tour operators and want a refund are also advised to approach their respective travel agency with the duly signed service. Where a disagreement arises, it should be promptly referred to the commission for intervention,” he said.