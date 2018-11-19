NAHCON tasks FAAN on creation of emergency units at airports

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has called for the creation of a temporary area for medical emergency services or sick bays at the airports that will help care for pilgrims during Hajj operations.

NAHCON chairman barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad who made this call when he paid a courtesy visit to the management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, further called for more collaboration between the two agencies in pilgrims’ enlightenment, especially on areas of protocol and airport formalities.

The chairman described this as important to the pilgrims especially first time international travelers who form majority of the Nigeria contingent in every Hajj operations.

The NAHCON chairman also appealed to FAAN management to improve facilities at pilgrims’ departure centers so that pilgrims will receive same treatment accorded to other international passengers.

He specifically mentioned adequate security and provision of clean convenience areas. He however, applauded the facilities at the Abuja airport describing them as standard but that cannot be said for other centers.

Muhammad assured FAAN management of NAHCON support towards realizing this, adding that NAHCON had purchased wheel chairs for use in the airports during Hajj operations.

He also disclosed that plans are under way for the commission to procure ambulances to be deployed during the period.

In his response, FAAN Managing Director Engr. Sale Dunama, acknowledged the long-standing relationship between FAAN and Hajj management while appreciating the evolvement of Hajj experience through the years and assured of FAAN’s support towards attaining greater efficiency for the comfort of pilgrims at the airports.

He promised to address all issues raised, assuring that it has been FAAN’s tradition to dispatch a small monitoring team during operation, and this time around, they are starting preparations early.

