NAHCON to release guidelines for 2022 hajj soon 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has lauded the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for lifting the suspension of flights from Nigeria.

Blueprint reports that the Saudi Arabia General Authority for Civil Aviation GACA imposed the ban considering the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant on December 8, 2021, thereby stalling all Umrah preparations by the hajj and Umrah operators in Nigeria.

NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, said the uplifting of the direct travel ban into Saudi Arabia was effective from the 5th of March 2021, noting that “a near-total cancellation of COVID-19 restrictions was announced, which indicates a return to regularity.”

He added that the only requirement for entry into the Kingdom is full vaccination with the accompanying registration on Tawakkalna and Eatmarna apps as a gateway.

In a statement by NAHCON Head, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, Sunday, the chairman stated that intending pilgrims for Umrah from Nigeria and other similarly banned countries are permitted to travel directly into Saudi Arabia so long as they fulfill the mandatory vaccines requirement.

He rejoiced with multitudes of Muslims all over the world, Nigeria in particular, for the normalization of worship in the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

Hassan noted that Saudi Arabia’s decisions on matters of hajj and Umrah have always been in the interest of the Muslim world and the generality of humanity, “no matter how difficult the decision might seem.”