NAHCON urges DSS to scrutinise Nigerians travelling for hajj  ￼

The chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has solicited for the collaboration of the Department of State Services (DSS) for proper scrutiny of Nigerians travelling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah.

Alhaji Hassan made the call when he led the NAHCON team on a visit to the DSS director-general, Malam Yusuf Magaji Bichi, at the service headquarters in Abuja Thursday.

A statement by the NAHCON’s Head of Public Affairs, Adelasoye Taiwo Hussein, said while addressing Malam Bichi, the NAHCON chairman stated that the purpose of the visit was to solicit further collaboration with the agency and assist the commission in the proper scrutiny of Nigerians travelling to Saudi for hajj and Umrah.

He said the ban of direct flight imposed on Nigeria by Saudi Arabia since 8th December, 2021 is still a main concern to the commission while hoping and praying for the ban to be lifted soon.

The NAHCON chairman commended the synergy and support of the SSS to the commission. He also appreciated the good work of the DGSS and the agency in serving the nation.

He requested the DSS to ensure that unscrupulous elements capable of tarnishing the image of the country are prevented from embarking on Umrah or Hajj to the Holy Land of Saudi Arabia through intelligence gathering and proper scrutiny at our airports. He reiterated the unwavering yearnings of Nigerian Muslims to embark on Umrah and Hajj as soon as all the restrictions are lifted.

In response, the DSS director general thanked his guests and commended the drive of the NAHCON team in discharging its duties. He highlighted the efforts of the service in seeking an end to the travel ban by Saudi.

He assured the entourage of the readiness of the SSS to collaborate with NAHCON as requested.