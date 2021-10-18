NAIC boss donates motorcycles to Kogi community

In a move to ensure effective community policing, the Managing Director of the Nigeria Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC), Mrs. Folashade Joseph, has donated three motorcycles to Iyara community.

Mrs. Joseph made the donation on the sideline of the 2021 Iyara Day Celebration organised by Iyara Development Movement at Iyara in Ijumu local government area of Kogi state.

The managing director said the donation was part of her contributions to the effective patrol of the community at the time the nation is faced with security challenges.

She appealed to the people of the community to cooperate with security agencies with needed information towards nipping crime and criminality in the bud.

Mrs. Joseph commended the Alhaji Aliyu Badaki-led executives of Iyara development movement for the innovation put in place for the Iyara day festival and advised them to use the proceeds for the purpose intended.

National president of IDM, Alhaji Aliyu Badaki, described the donation as timely and called on other Iyara sons and daughters to emulate the NAIC MD’s gesture.