NAICOM expresses optimism on benefits of increased local content

The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Mr. Sunday Thomas, Wednesday expressed optimism in relation to the benefits inherent in the partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) on insurance programmes.

He made this known at the official signing and presentation of the joint guidelines on submission of insurance programme by operators, project promoters, alliance partners, and Nigerian indigenous companies in the Nigerian oil and gas industry issued by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in Abuja.

He therefore implore all operators, project promoters, alliance partners and Nigerian indigenous companies engaged in any form of business, operations or contract in the Nigerian oil and gas industry to note that the relevant laws have demanded their adherence and continued compliance, hence the issuance of this guidelines.

”It is on this note that I express optimism in relation to the realization of the benefits of increased local content which are but not limited to; increased retention, growth in in-country technical capacity. Job creation and employment generation, increased penetration and GDP growth, human capacity development, and many others.

”Whilst we note the need to secure domestic supply chains through strong backward domestic integration which has the potency of protecting economies from imported contagion of both a health and economic variety, we are also mindful of the capacity gap of the Supply side,” Thomas said.

The NAICOM boss expressed his organisations’ commitment to creating an enabling environment that will consistently enhance increased capacity of the Insurance Institutions both financially and technically.

Earlier in his remarks, Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Engr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, pointed out that the event was the culmination of consistent, persistent and rigorous engagement between the Board and NAICOM in the last twelve months.

“I am delighted to announce that this Insurance Guidelines addresses loopholes that have been identified by the Board in implementing the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010 (NOGICD Act).

“As we are aware, the combined provisions of sections 49 and 50 require all operators engaged in any form of activity or project in the Oil and Gas industry to ‘’insure all insurable risks related to its oil and gas business…with an insurance company, through an insurance broker registered in Nigeria.’’

“The NOGICD Act provides that where an operator seeks to place an insurable risk offshore, a written approval of NAICOM must first be sought and obtained and that NAICOM, prior to the issuance of the approval, must first determine that ‘’…local capacity has been fully exhausted,” he stated.

