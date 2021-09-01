NAICOM switches to online operations, commands, controls

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has engaged online operations as it jettisons manual propelled operations.

The Commission from Wednesday 1st September, 2021 transits from manual to online processing.

NAICOM says all operational activities or issues concerning insurance institutions that requires the Commission’s attention, comment and approval will be submitted and processed via the NAICOM licensing system.

A statement by Director, Policy & Regulations, Leo M Akah, said the purpose is, “To enhance efficient and effective service delivery in the operations of the Commission.”

Effectively dropping the curtain behind manual operations NAICOM said, “Consequently, all insurance institutions are required to align their operations to NAICOM portal for submission and processing of all requests such as certificate of registration/renewal, approval-in-principle (AIP), product authorisation, micro insurance, takaful insurance, letter of request, financial statement approval, enforcement actions, governance and complaint issues etc.”