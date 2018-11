Pursuant to the powers conferred by the enabling laws, the National Insurance Commission on Friday withdrew and cancelled the circular dated August 27, 2018 with reference number

NAICOM/DAPCIR/14/2018 and titled Tier Based Solvency Capital Policy for Insurance Companies in Nigeria.

statement signed by the Director, Policy and Regulation, Agboola Pius in Abuja said: “This

withdrawal and cancellation takes immediate effect.”