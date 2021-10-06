NAICOM worried at inadequate insurance of public buildings, others

The Commissioner, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) Sunday Thomas has expressed worries that most public buildings and buildings under construction above 2 floors are never adequately and appropriately insured.

He started this at the sensitization workshop for federal fire service and state fire service officers on insurance of public buildings and buildings under construction above two floors in Abuja.

He said, “It is very worrisome to the Commission that most public buildings and buildings under construction above 2 floors are never adequately and appropriately insured which further accentuated the need for urgent measures to be put in place by the Commission to ensure that these buildings are adequately insured. It is the desire of NAICOM to change this narrative for good.”

“As follow-up to the success of previous nationwide awareness campaigns for compulsory insurance, NAICOM is moving the bar a notch higher. Therefore, this Sensitization Workshop is aimed at equipping Fire Service Officers with the necessary knowledge to properly enforce the insurance of public buildings and buildings under construction above 2 floors, Mr Thomas explained.

In his remarks, the Comptroller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) Liman Ibrahim, said the Fire Service is the only statutory organization empowered to undertake or render services as regard to fire and its related cases, which include firefighting, fire prevention, search and rescue services, humanitarian services. This makes your role as fire officers’ pivotal bedrock in the fabric of the society.

He lauded NAICOM for the workshop and urged all to work towards the realisation of set goals.