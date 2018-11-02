‘Naija Kids’ campaign: NCF preaches cricket, begins equipment distribution to schools

The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) has begun sensitisation of Students in various secondary schools on the need to embrace the game of cricket in line a school-based programme tagged ‘Naija Kids’.

The programme which has already kicked off at Government Secondary school, Garki Abuja, one of the chosen areas among the 18 states in the first pilot stage of the campaign witnessed distribution of playing materials.

Student numbering over 300 whose joy knew no bound took time out to freely express themselves on the pitch while Nigeria cricket Officials dished out rudiments of the sports.

President of the federation, Prof Yahaya Ukwanya who hinted that grassroots development was the heartbeat of international Cricket Council (ICC) assured of his administration’s readiness to spread the tentacles of the programme to all state in Nigeria.

According to Ukwanya, “We have achieved a lot in just one year and we will continue to advance the course of cricket in the country. This programme is part of effort to take the sport back to the school.

“This phase is meant to capture 18 states in the next three months while the second phase which will include other states will probably commence in the first quarter of 2019.

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) has consistently maintained their support for the growth and development of the game in Nigeria and the Federation has also enjoyed internal support and sponsorship from individuals as well as corporate organizations.”

A multi-national company, Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PWC) whose representatives led by Tolu Adeleke was present expressed willingness to continuously support cricket development in Nigeria.

The event which will incorporate participation and coaching clinic will be floated in 18 states, drawn from six geo-political zones of the country in the first phase of the event.

In the North Central zone; Kogi, Benue and Nasarawa states have been selected for the 1st phase while Jigawa, Kano and Kastina states will take part from the North-west zone. Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States will take part in the North East zone. From the South-East, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States have been selected while Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states will be engaged in the South-west. In the South-south zone, Bayelsa, Cross River and Delta states have been highlighted.

