Naija Ratels CEO bags FCT FA award, pledges more commitment to women football  

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association (FA) on Monday presented a meritorious award to the proprietor of a rising women football club Naija Ratels, Barr. Paul Edeh.

The special award was presented few days after Naija Ratels FC, the only current top flight women football club operating from the nation’s capital qualified to play in the 2021/2022 season Super six of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL).

Making the presentation in Abuja, on behalf of board, the chairperson of FCT FA women football committee, coach Ngozi Eze said the award was mostly triggered by the exploits of Naija Ratels within a short period.

She further showered encomioms on the management, officials and players of the team for starting and remaining focused, while expressing optimism that the Abuja-based club have the quality to win NWFL title and represent the country at the continent’s CAF champions women League.

“We have not had the opportunity of any female club represent us in FCT in recent times, until Naija Ratels came and declared interest to settle and operate from Abuja.

“When the club, they started from pro-league. From their, they qualified to play the Premier League of Nigeria Women football. The proprietor of the club had faced up and down challenges in the League, yet he stood strong and focused.

“…Even when only the FA was with him and the club, and with only upcoming players, he moved on. We are giving him this award to encourage him so that he can carry on.

“With Naija Ratels, we have a gold at hand. So, we have to encourage the club, because if especially the owner is not encouraged, he may decide to pull his club out of FCT and we won’t have any club again in the premier league,” she said.

Responding, Barr. Edeh, who acknowledged the honour done the club, assured the fans of his readiness to remain committed to the development of women football in the capital territory and beyond.

While acknowledging that the Super six will be tough nut to crack, the Naija Ratels boss said the club will approach each match at a time.