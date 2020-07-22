Naija trust fund to reposition basic education – Minister

Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukwu Emeka Nwajiuba has expressed the readiness of the federal government to repositioning basic education through the introduction of Naija Education Trust Fund for greater efficiency and sustainable results.

Unveiling the concept and mission of the Fund when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, at his palace in Kano Tuesday, Nwajuba said basic education being part of the nation’s critical infrastructure was in a dilapidated state.

He added that the main concept and mission of the Naija Trust Fund is basically to address the inherent rot.

He pointed out that it was the main concern and the federal government’s major cardinal thrust to turn the fortune of the education sector for greater efficiency in order to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the Nigerian people as contained in the Buhari administration’s priority blueprint saying that with the basic education sector fully consolidated, the quest for achieving the goal would never be far-fetched.

The minister who was represented by his senior special assistant on projects, Mr. Adewale Adeneke, stated that the concept and mission of the project had been conceived to focus attention on where lapses were detected and the way to be rectified positing that where such lapses were detected, the person who detected the lapses would be saddled with the task of leading the crusade.

He said: “We are here today to adequately inform you about the mission and concept of the Naija Education Trust Fund as it rolled out its major plans on ways and means to accord a human face to the sector in dilapidated state. We are not unmindful of the effort you have put in place in supporting the federal government’s effort.

“Our formidable team, including our lead consultants and prominent members of this team are here before you to acquaint you on what we are putting on ground in making our mission a huge success. By your pedigree, you are indeed, a great royal icon of hope, who can be entrusted with the task ahead,” he stated.