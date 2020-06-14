Naira faces further devaluation as oil revenue dwindles

While the CBN continues to make strenuous efforts to stabilize the exchange rate, it is generally expected that the Naira will suffer further devaluation as Nigeria is projected to lose about US$26 billion in oil revenues, its principal source of foreign currency.

This is contained in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy (MTEF/FSP) report recently released by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning.

The official exchange rate has also been adjusted upwards to N360/US$1 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

At the Importers & Exporters Foreign Exchange (IEFX) window, where the bulk of foreign exchange transactions are consummated, the exchange rate recently depreciated from about N362/US$1 in January 2020 to over N385/US$1. The black market rate has averaged N445/$1 while the I&E window trades at about N390/$1.

Nigeria recorded an oil revenue shortfall of 30 per cent in the first quarter of the year with oil revenue of N464 million representing a shortfall compared to N659 million budgeted in the same period. The actual receipt for non-oil revenue was N269 billion representing a shortfall of 40 per cent. Nigeria now spends about 99 per cent of its revenue on debt service.

With the government under pressure to earn dollars, reliance has shifted mostly towards foreign borrowing. The government recently received $3.4 billion from the IMF while the National Assembly has approved another $5.5 billion in new loans. Whilst this will increase Nigeria’s external reserve position, lenders could call for another devaluation if they are to subscribe to FGN Eurobonds.