Naira free-fall has depleted our wages by 20% – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Benin Branch l, Monday said varsity lecturers have been abandoned to grapple with the harsh realities of an abysmally poor salary structure following the failure of federal government to honour agreements with the union.

The union said: “in view of the continued free fall of the naira and inflationary trends, the value of the renegotiated wages has already been depleted by at least twenty percent since the real value in the 2009 agreement.”

The chairman of Uniben ASUU, Ray Chikogu, stated this in na chat with journalists at a press conference in Benin City, Edo state.

Chikogu said: “We are resolved that we will not continue to be fooled by this insensitive government and we are convinced that now is the time to get the federal government to comprehensively address all the matters related to the our welfare and the provision of affordable university education in Nigeria.

“Nigerians should be aware that this is a critical moment in the history of education in the country because it is currently on the precipice.

“It is on this basis that we call on all well-meaning Nigerians, students, parents and Civil Society organisations to prevail on the Federal Government of Nigeria to honour its agreement with ASUU and prevent the nation’s educational sector from sliding further into an undesirable level of decay and dysfunction.”