Naira Marley : FG suspends operation of executive jet services

The federal government through the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has ordered the suspension of private airline, Executive Jet Services, from operating in the country with immediate effect for conveying popular musician Naira Marley to Abuja for a musical concert.

According to the minister, the return flight that conveyed the musician to and from Abuja was originally approved by the Ministry of Aviation to convey Justice Adefope Okojie, an approval that was fraudulently used by the airline charter company.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by the Director, Public Affairs of the Ministry, James Odaudu, said the conduct of the Executive Jet Services was a gross violation of the Presidential Task Force regulations and protocols which allowed only flights on essential services.

The Minister announced the suspension order of the local airline during Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Sirika reiterated that as much as the government would encourage the operation and growth of all operators in the aviation industry, it would not condone actions that undermine government policies and constitute risks to public interests.