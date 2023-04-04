Naira redesign a crime against humanity – Soyinka 

Nobel laurel, Professor Wole Soyinka, has accused the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, of turning Nigeria into a state of despondency.

The naira redesign policy resulted in scarcity of naira notes that nearly brought Nigeria to its knees following its devastating effects on businesses and survival of Nigerians.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme, Roadmap 2023, aired Monday, Prof. Soyinka described the policy as a conspicuous crime against humanity.

He also faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing the policy to stand.

He said: “Emefiele has committed a crime against humanity, over and beyond even any electoral foul play. He struck at the heart of the subsisting survival principles, minimal needs and entitlements of the ordinary people in the street.

“Ultimately, responsibility rests with Buhari who allowed this to happen. But Emefiele is the expert. He’s the one who gives the advice. He is the one who executes the policies.

“Don’t bully me. Don’t take my voice away. Don’t take my economic potential away- my economical entitlements. Don’t throw me on the mercy of sadists like Emefiele.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

