Naira redesign: CBN’s defiance despite Supreme Court verdict

Despite the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Naira re-design, residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are still experiencing challenges in spending the old notes; TOPE SUNDAY writes.

Like many Nigerians, the residents of the nation’s capital heaved a sigh of relief on March 3 when the apex court, the Supreme Court, extended the validity of the N200, N500, and N1, 000 notes till December 31, 2023. Despite this, some residents of the FCT have lamented that they still struggle to spend the old Naira notes.

The policy

The newly-redesigned N1, 000, N500, and N200 notes became legal tender on December 15, 2022. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had, on October 26, announced plans to redesign the denominated notes, saying that the old notes would cease to be legal tender by January 31, 2022. He said the reason for the currency redesign was to stop counterfeiting and hoarding.

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari, while inaugurating the new Naira banknotes in November 2022, expressed delight that the redesigned currencies were locally produced by the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting (NSPM) Plc.

According to the president, the new Naira banknotes have been fortified with security features that make them difficult to counterfeit, adding that the new banknotes would help CBN to design and implement better monetary policy objectives, as well as enrich the collective memory of Nigeria’s heritage

The fallout

Since the implementation of the policy, the FCT residents like most Nigerians have been experiencing untold hardship over the redesigning of the Naira notes. Blueprint Weekend had previously reported how Nigerians grapple with long queues inside banking halls and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in search of the new 200, 500, and 100 Naira notes redesigned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); and how business owners lamented poor patronage due scarcity of the new naira note.

Also, some Nigerians had harrowing experiences before they could access cash banked on the Point of Sale (POS) operators, who are reportedly doing brisk business and charging exorbitant fees for withdrawals.

The judgement

The Supreme Court verdict, which extended the validity of the N200, N500, and N1, 000 notes till 31 December was instituted by the 16 states led by Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara. They prayed to the apex court to void and set aside the policy on the ground that it is inflicting hardships on innocent Nigerians.

They also accused the President, Mahammadu Buhari of usurping the function of the CBN in the introduction and implementation of the policy and asked that the directive issued by Buhari be voided.

A seven-member panel of the court led by Justice John Okoro unanimously directed that the CBN must continue to receive the old notes from Nigerians

The court held that the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari for the redesign of the new notes and withdrawal of the old notes without due consultation is invalid.

Emmanuel Agim, a member of the panel, who read the lead judgement, also condemned the president’s disobedience of the court’s 8 February order that the old N200, N500, and N1, 000 notes should continue to circulate alongside the new ones.

After the judgement

As of the time of filing in this report, there was no official statement from either the presidency or the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on compliance with the Supreme Court’s verdict over the Naira redesign policy. It was gathered that this has created fears among Abuja residents over the acceptability or otherwise of the N500, and N1, 000 old notes.

Although this reporter could not authenticate the reports in some sections of the media that some commercial banks in the city have been issuing old notes to their customers, they are in circulation in the FCT. However, our findings have revealed that spending them comes with a lot of stress, and rejection.

Also, this reporter gathered that while some residents rejected the old notes, others hid under the pretence of ‘no change’ to tactically reject the money. In some cases, some commercial drivers who accept the old notes also use the same ‘change’ for their passengers.

An FCT resident, Precious Ukpe, who spoke with Blueprint Weekend, recounted his experience, claiming that he spent the N1, 000 old notes on Saturday to buy beverages in Jahi 2 in Jahi district, under Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Though he said the shop owner, who accepted the old note from him, instructed that any customer who intended to collect change would be paid the same. The development, he said, forced him to spend the whole N1000 on beverages.

“A day after the court judgment on the extension of the old naira to December 31, I decided to spend the old N1000 that I had with me. I visited about three shops in Jahi 2 where I live before I approached a shop owner, who agreed to collect the money from me. However, he instructed that if I had the intention of collecting change, he would give me an old note as well. His action forced me to spend the entire money in his shop on beverages.”

Another resident, a food vendor, Margret Samson, who expressed disappointment over the development, said upon hearing about the judgement, she started collecting the old naira notes to the tune of N20, 000.

This, she noted, was her undoing as her customers from whom she buys goods like pepper, and raw food items rejected the old notes from her.

She said: “After the Supreme Court judgment on Friday, the news filtered in that the highest court in Nigeria had ruled that the old naira notes will be legal tender till December 31, 2023. This encouraged me to collect them. When I closed around 10:30 pm on Friday, I had collected up to N20, 000.

“But to my surprise, since Saturday till today (Tuesday) my customers from whom I buy pepper and food items have not been collecting the old naira notes from me. This is so frustrating and discouraging. Now, part of my business capital is lying fallow. I can’t spend it for now.”

A resident of Kubwa in Bwari Area Council of the FCT, Mr. Akinfemi Stephen, told this reporter that he spent the N500 old note on transport from Zuba to Arab Junction in Kubwa on Sunday, having been turned down by some commercial drivers for houses.

According to him, he was stranded at the Gwagwalada axis of the FCT for almost two hours because of the refusal of the commercial drivers to accept the old naira notes from him.

He said, “I had a meeting at Chukuku community along Kuje road on Sunday, and I had this conviction that since the Supreme Court, which the apex court has ordered for the extension of the old naira notes till December 31, I would be able to spend the old note I had on me.

“But I was shocked when both Okada and Keke riders started rejecting the old note from me. One of them pretended that he did not have a ‘change’, and zoomed off. But I managed to get to the Kuje junction opposite Wazobia Motor Park, Gwagwalada. It was at that point, I realised that commercial drivers plying the Zuba-Gwagwalada route were not ready to accept the old naira notes as legal tender.

“I was stranded for almost two hours at the place, and when there was any sign of acceptance from the drivers, I left for Zuba with the N300 new note I had on me. At Zuba, I flagged down a commercial car heading towards Kubwa, and on arrival at the Arab road junction, Kubwa, I gave him an N500 old note, and the driver gave me an N350 change. Till the driver zoomed off, I was expecting him to call me back.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

