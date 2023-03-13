Naira redesign: NBA asks Buhari to comply with Supreme Court orders 

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately comply with the Supreme Court’s judgement invalidating the federal government’s monetisation policy.

The Supreme Court had also, in the judgement ignored by the government, extended the legal tender status of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes until 31 December.

Disturbed by the continued disobedience to the court’s judgement by both President Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the NBA has said Nigerians can no longer tolerate any form of dictatorship in a democratic government.

“We cannot under any guise or pretence accept or tolerate any appearance of autocracy or dictatorship. Our system of democratic governance has come to stay, it must not only be respected by all and sundry but must also be jealously guarded and protected.

“This is the greatest test or challenge to our constitutional democracy and the executive cannot afford to disregard the orders of the Supreme Court made for the benefit of the people that elected it to power,” the NBA said in a statement signed by its president, Yakubu Maikyau, Monday. (Premium Times)

