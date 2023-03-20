Naira redesign: Politicians used wrappers, food items to buy votes – ActionAid

ActionAid Nigeria says the ongoing Naira scarcity has pushed politicians to buy votes in Kano state during the governorship and States Assembly elections with wrappers, food items among other materials.

The Programs Director Governance in ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), Celestine Odo, who stated this during a press briefing in Abuja, said vote buyers were coming in different forms in Kano, Rivers and Enugu.

He said, “coming from the reports we are getting we did not see much of cash exchange, what we are told is vote buying with wrappers, food items, chicken.”

He however, noted that there was much improvement in the governorship election as 80 percent of the polling units monitored had open by 8:30am

He pointed out the conduct of the election was impressive given the early arrival of election materials, saying they observed that deployment of election materials in states started since Wednesday when compared to the presidential election.

He regretted that the turnout was low, saying as at 10am there were only 58 voters.

He also mentioned that 80percent of the BVAS functioned adequately compared to the previous elections even as there were security personnel 82 percent of the polling units.

He said security officers did not remain aloof to violence situation compared to other election.

Odo revealed that pockets of violence were recorded in Rivers, Kano and Lagos state revealing that their teams on field had reported electoral violence in 10 locations accross the states monitored

Also, the Director Resource Mobilization ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu also noted that the turn out was lower than the presidential election which is why civil Societies have been advocating for a reverse election, saying election should be bottom up wherein you have the state election before the presidential election so as to sustain the momentum.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

