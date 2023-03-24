Naira scarcity: Again CBN issues fresh directives

The Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) has directed all commercial banks to open for operation on Saturdays and Sundays to ease scarcity of naira notes.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on CBN social media handle.

The statement reads, “CBN also directs all Banks to load their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) as well as conduct physical operations in the banking halls through the weekends.

“The Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, states this in Abuja, on Friday, March 24, 2023

“He says a substantial amount of money, n various denominations, had been received by the commercial banks for onward circulation to their respective customers.

“He, therefore, urges Nigerians to be patient as the current situation would ease soon with the injection of more banknotes into circulation.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

