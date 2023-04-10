Naira scarcity: CBN needs to work with non-cash vendor, says expert

A financial analyst, Kala Aja, says contrary to belief in some quarters, the Naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did not fail, urging the apex bank to work with non-cash vendors on liquidity challenges.

Until the introduction of the redesigned naira notes in the denominations of N1,000, N500 and N200 late December 2022, trading continued smoothly in the markets.

By the time the policy was given life, the attendant scarcity of the new notes took its toll on the traders in the markets, as in other segments of the nation’s economy.

What seemed to be a beneficial economic policy, the naira re-designation, has turned out to be a policy that has been choking the economy as well as the citizens.

Though the intention of the apex banker, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), may be good, the timing of the policy and its implementation has imposed extreme hardship on the citizenry.

According to Aja, the policy didn’t fail, “CBN needs to work with the non-cash vendors to take the demand for cash.

“This was not a failure of Banks not having cash but non-cash outlets (POS, online) failing due to excessive demand.

“The CBN should push money or liquidity into the system, they have picked up over N2.1 trillion from their last statement, and nobody is sure of the exact quantum of money they have put into the system.

“But indications are that they have not put in more than N300 billion. So they should simply put more notes into the system

Nigeria’s currency in circulation fell to a record low of N982 billion in February 2022 down from N1.39 trillion recorded in January 2023, representing the lowest level since November 2008, according to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The total amount mopped up since the policy to remove old naira notes from circulation is an estimated N2 trillion in two months. The total currency in circulation as of December 2022 was just over N3 trillion.

Meanwhile, despite the Central Bank’s gains in mopping the currency outside banks, Nigeria’s total money supply also increased.

Nigeria’s money supply (M3) rose to N53.3 trillion in February 2023 from N52.16 trillion recorded at the beginning of the year, representing a 2.2 per cent increase year to date compared to the previous month, the money supply increased marginally by 0.3 per cent from N53.14 trillion.

