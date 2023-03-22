Naira scarcity: NLC declares nationwide strike

Following the persistent naira scarcity in the country, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has asked workers to commence an indefinite strike from Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Ajaero disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, during a press briefing.

He said it followed an earlier ultimatum issued by the central working committee of the NLC, which criticised the negative impact of the federal government’s cash swap policy.

Ajaero said the decision to picket CBN branches was due to the lack of commitment shown by the apex bank and the federal government to address the sufferings of Nigerians.

He also noted that the scarcity of cash seems to be getting worse despite the Supreme Court order of March 3, 2023 mandating the circulation and spending of the old N500 and N1,000 notes until December 31.

