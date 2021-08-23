Nairobi 2021: Buhari thumbs up Team Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates Nigerian athletes on their outstanding achievements at the just concluded World Athletics U-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

The President commended the team and their handlers for showcasing to the world that Nigeria is blessed with some of the best talents in the world of sport who by dint of hardwork and perseverance can dazzle anytime and anywhere.

With four gold and three bronze medals to finish third on the final medals table, the President believes that our sports ambassadors in Nairobi and the entire contingent have every reason to celebrate their well-deserved laurels, while putting the track and field world on notice of their intentions to surpass their achievements in the nearest future.

President Buhari thanked the victorious athletes for flying the country’s flag high at the competition, breaking new records from personal bests and national records all the way to championship record.

The President joined all Nigerians in celebrating our patriots for reinforcing the can-do and resilient spirit of the Nigerian at the Championships.