NALDA gets 30,000 hectares varsities’ land for farming

The National Land Development Authority (NALDA) has disclosed its collaboration with the Ministry of Education through the Minister, Adamu Adamu on the use of land belonging to Federal Universities across the country for farming.



The Executive Secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, who disclosed this in Abuja on Monday while playing host to Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, said the Authority has started developing part of 30,000 hactares of land gotten from the Universities for the farming season.

According to the NALDA boss, the land will be divided for maize and cassava and wheat production.

He said: “As we speak, we are clearing 100 hectares land in Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) Imo State, we already have 100 hectares of land at University of Agriculture, Umidike and we have already cleared and planted plantain at one of the universities in Aba, Abia State.

” We are grateful to God and we thank President Buhari for his mindset of putting Nigerians on the path of sustainability for the country to be food sufficient.

He also revealed that the effort by the Authority to expand wheat production will also make flour accessible to people.

He said that it is targeting to produce 2.7 million metric tonnes of wheat across the country.

This, it said, would crash the price of wheat, save the country from paying huge money on imports and create job opportunities for Nigerians.